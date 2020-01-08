Tum Hi Aana makes me feel lucky as a composer: Payal Dev

MUMBAI: A multi-skilled personality Payal Dev who started her career as a playback singer has given Bollywood multiple pop songs such as Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan, The Jawaani Song and Yu Karke just to name a few. The singer has refurbished and has composed music for one of the hits of 2019 Tum Hi Aana from Marjaavaan.

In conversation with Payal Dev about the song Tum Hi Aana she mentioned, “When I composed the song it was completely different and romantic, but its expression in the movie was a bit romantic sad so we decided to change a bit of its composition in order to complement the movie.”

She further added, “We basically change the song composition and lyrics according to the movie to make the song fit into it according to the film requirement. So accordingly Kunal Verma changed the lyrics, the whole team worked on it again and Tum Hi Aana got released faster than expected.”

While sharing her experience of composing Payal said, “I was confident about the song composition of Tum Hi Aana because I had composed music for DIL JAANIYE and I consider myself very lucky that as a composer. I am getting space in the Bollywood industry as much as a singer.

Stay tuned for more details as Payal Dev is all pepped up and will be composing, singing and noting lyrics for a lot of her upcoming.projects