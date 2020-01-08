Likee collaborates with Vehli Janta Records to promote a Punjabi music video

MUMBAI: Likee, a trending and popular global short-video creation app from Singapore based BIGO Technology, has collaborated with Vehli Janta Records (VJR), a pioneering music company from Chandigarh Punjab that promotes new talent in the field of music. This collaboration aims to promote a highly anticipated music video by Gopi Waraich, a well-known Punjabi artist. Likee is inviting its users to show creative dance moves on the song with #Sameblood.

The music video was released on 4 Jan 2020 and features top Likeer Himani Rawat as the main female lead. This development is yet another initiative of Likee to provide valuable content as well as contribute to the growth of talented artists.

Likee has emerged as an app the youth identifies with. It provides them a stage to accelerate their creativity, thus producing high-quality video content. It gives them confidence, recognition and a chance to earn a living. With an increasing number of collaborations with music producers, movie production houses, and others, Likee is becoming a preferred choice in the industry for budding artists.

Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi. Recently, Likee has also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than 1 lac Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day. The platform also announced the launch of exciting new app function, FaceFace which utilizes Likee’s mature AI technology.