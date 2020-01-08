Aaron Carter's new GF trolled on social media

MUMBAI: Rapper Aaron Carter's fans have called his newfound love "Plastic" and claimed she was just using him after her Instagram debut.

Aaron recently took to Instagram to introduce his new girlfriend, model Melanie Martin.

"She wasn't ready @missmelaniemartin I'm her lion watch the f**k out grrrrrr," he captioned a video of her sitting next to him in a car, reports aceshowbiz.com.

One day later, he followed it up with a photograph of her planting a kiss on his cheek while he took the mirror selfie.

He captioned it: "She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I'm not complaining," adding a lion emoji.

His followers had many things to say about his girlfriend.

"Yeah this relationship Is not gonna last long like the other one," one wrote.

Some people called her out for looking "plastic."

One replied to Aaron: "Can u ever date someone with natural beauty that's not had so much plastic surgery."

Another wrote: "Nice? Who? Plastic girl? Ah ok."

A user said: "Wonder how much money she's spent on her body."

One person accused Melanie of using Aaron for attention.

"Yep looks just like the last girl you dated who just used you.... shame on you learn from your mistakes seriously," the said user commented.

Aaron has been in a family fallout with his siblings.

(Source: IANS)