New Year, New You: Spotify is here with fitness predictions for 2020

MUMBAI: As we enter the New Year, updating your workout and self-care routine is likely at the top of your mind. With more than 54 million workout-focused playlists on Spotify, we took a closer look at trends, and are excited to share our 2020 fitness predictions based on current listening habits globally.

Check it out below:

2020 Predictions: Focusing on self-care will continue to reign supreme in 2020. Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next”, Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” and Hailee Steinfeld’s “Love Myself” are popular female empowerment anthems on people’s “self-care” playlists. And we saw a 113% increase in streams of meditation playlists in the past year, higher than for any other workout and wellness type. We also observed an increase in streams of pilates (71%) and weight-training playlists (66%), and predict these will all continue to grow in popularity in 2020.

The Most Popular Workout and Wellness type: While Running is the most popular mood genre for which listeners have created the most number of playlists than any other workout type, Indian-origin Yoga has also occupied one of the top spots by gaining prominence in 2019.

Working on Our ZZZzzz’s: Listening to Health and Fitness podcasts increased 145% in the past year. And listeners are falling in love with sleep podcasts. The most popular podcast in the health & fitness category at the moment is “Sleepy”, where host Otis Gray reads classic stories to help listeners doze off. Sweet dreams!

So what songs do listeners sweat to? Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can't Have You” is the most-streamed track in workout playlists in India, while The Chainsmokers took the second and third spot with their collaborative singles Takeaway with ILLENIUM, Lennon Stella and Who Do You Love by 5 Seconds of Summer