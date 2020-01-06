RJ Mantra introduces 'KAALI AWAAZEIN'

MUMBAI: As podcasts become the new heart of content in India with the introduction of Audible Suno coming in with a variety of shows in 2019, one of the genres seen up for grabs is horror where pioneer audio creators like Actor/RJ Mantra was seen introducing KAALI AWAAZEIN, a fictional ten episode audio web series presented by Bollywood’s most applauded actor, Amitabh Bachchan. Kaali Awaazein is based on India’s most haunted places enacted by more than 100 actors from all over India on Amazon’s Audible SUNO.

“It was a spooky experience creating this show, being an audio medium, every sound created a new fear, and even as creators we had sleepless nights, every rustle meant someone was watching over your shoulder”, said Mantra.

Mantra has used special microphones to record people, sound and the show promises to give you an 'immersive' experience.

"I've been playing with binaural sounds for long on my audio channel MnM Talkies, this time I've used it in a horror show, and it really gives you the shivers"

Speaking about working with Mr. Bachchan, Mantra says "He is the best and to have him as our presenter places our show right on top. He has done a tremendous job and we are honored to have him on board!”

Listen to Kaali Awaazein on Audible Suno and get ready to be spooked.