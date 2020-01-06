Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Street Dancer 3D trends at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D is grabbing all the limelight with its song release and the buzz that it has already created. The trailer has garnered 54 million-plus views on YouTube within just a few weeks of its release.

While people were recovering from the movie trailer and songs the makers have released yet another bang on song Illegal Weapon 2.0 which is already hitting the charts and trending at #1 on YouTube.

Watch here:

The song is released under the music label of T-Series, intoned by Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu. Lyrics noted by Priya Saraiya.

Featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are sure to amaze you their dance moves.