News |  06 Jan 2020 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Harshdeep Singh Ratan! rising singing star

MUMBAI: One of the newbie’s, Harshdeep Singh’s new song "Dil Tera", a romantic track featuring Tik Tok stars Chinki Minki and Bhavin Bhanushali will be released early next year.

Hailing from a small town in Bhopal, Sehore with dreams in his eyes to become a singer, little did Harshdeep Singh Ratan know that his talent & passion for singing would land him to Indian Music Industry.

Insisting that his foray into the world of singing was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, Harshdeep Singh Ratan says that it’s his passion & love for the craft of singing which is the prime factor that attracts him to be a part of the Music Industry "Ever since i can remember, I have been singing. I was around 3-4 years old when my parents saw the potential in me. I joined singing classes & since then there was no looking back. I used to perform in my school & college. I am ardent devotee of Waheguru so whenever there used to be any occasion, I used to perform in gurudwara. It was because of these performances I discovered that I want to be a singer"

Music genius that he is, Harshdeep Singh Ratan can play any and every instrument under the sun. While he has studied music, Harshdeep Singh reveals that he never misses his riyaz.

On his journey to pursue his dreams, he spelled his brilliance in the cover of Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein which was much loved & popular amongst the audience.

"My parents are my support system. They have supported me in every decision of my life be it pursuing singing, coming to Mumbai, they have stood by me" adds Harshdeep Singh Ratan.

