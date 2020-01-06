For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jan 2020 18:54 |  By RnMTeam

Golden Globes: Priyanka-Nick's stylish red carpet outing

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her hubby Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Dressed in a pink off-shoulder ensemble, Priyanka looked no less than any diva and it was her diamond neckpiece which grabbed the maximum attention.

On the other hand, Nick look dapper in a black suit.

Sharing their pictures from the gala on Instagram, Priyanka wrote: "Golden Globes 2020."

In one of the images, the star couple can be seen walking hand in hand.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas Golden Globe Awards music
Related news
News | 06 Jan 2020

AR Rahman opens up on his iconic song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'

MUMBAI: Music Maestro AR Rahman, who turned a year older on Monday, has delivered multiple chartbusters in his musical career spanning over two decades.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2020

Harshdeep Singh Ratan! rising singing star

MUMBAI: One of the newbie’s, Harshdeep Singh’s new song "Dil Tera", a romantic track featuring Tik Tok stars Chinki Minki and Bhavin Bhanushali will be released early next year.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2020

Golden Globes 2020: Beyonce slammed by netizens

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Beyonce Knowles is being slammed in the virtual world for failing to give actor Joaquin Phoenix standing ovation after his Golden Globe win.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2020

RJ Mantra introduces 'KAALI AWAAZEIN'

MUMBAI: As podcasts become the new heart of content in India with the introduction of Audible Suno coming in with a variety of shows in 2019, one of the genres seen up for grabs is horror where pioneer audio creators like Actor/RJ Mantra was seen introducing KAALI AWAAZEIN, a fictional ten episod

read more
News | 06 Jan 2020

Neha Kakkar's BTS moments

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar fame of Bollywood industry who has intoned for numerous songs has grabbed a million hearts. Her impish nature makes her outstanding while she performs on stage.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Loyalty of fans and sponsors kept the brand in sustainable position: Sunburn curator Shailendra Singh

MUMBAI: One of the biggest Electronic dance music festival Sunburn known to bring several musiciaread more

News
DG All India Radio F Sheheryar retires from service

MUMBAI: An officer of Indian Broadcasting (Programme) having worked at Akashvani and Doordarshanread more

Press Releases
Why should you buy automotive parts online?

All of us wish for a happy journey in life whenever a new year starts.read more

News
RED FM changes stationality to 93.Dry Red FM as part of its “Paani Yaad Dila Denge’ campaign

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India launched its read more

News
9X Media presents a catchy song to welcome and celebrate 2020

MUMBAI: India’s largest Music Television Network 9X Media; has created a catchy song titled ‘Happread more

top# 5 articles

1
Golden Globes 2020: Beyonce slammed by netizens

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Beyonce Knowles is being slammed in the virtual world for failing to give actor Joaquin Phoenix standing ovation after his...read more

2
Birthday Special: Top 10 songs of AR Rahman

MUMBAI: It's AR Rahman's birthday today, one of the most noted singer, composer, music director and producer and a versatile personality of the 90’s...read more

3
RJ Mantra introduces 'KAALI AWAAZEIN'

MUMBAI: As podcasts become the new heart of content in India with the introduction of Audible Suno coming in with a variety of shows in 2019, one of...read more

4
AR Rahman opens up on his iconic song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'

MUMBAI: Music Maestro AR Rahman, who turned a year older on Monday, has delivered multiple chartbusters in his musical career spanning over two...read more

5
Deepika gets 1.2 mn followers on TikTok in less than 12 hrs

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone made her debut on TikTok a day prior to her birthday, and received a grand welcome from her fans on joining the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group