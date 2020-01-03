For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Jan 2020

Top songs of Neha Kakkar in 2019

MUMBAI: One of the biggest names in the Bollywood music industry Neha Kakkar whose mesmerized the audience with her magical voice and her hits like Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, COCA COLA, Wah Wai Wahh and many have already crossed millions of views. The singer has grabbed worldwide attention with her music projects and has always upped the game for her fans. Well, 2019 was quite happening for the singer as her songs have grasped hoards of attention, love and support from the audience.

Check below.

Puchda Hi Nahin

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

COCA COLA

Sorry Song

Wah Wai Wahh

Dheeme Dheeme - Tony Kakkar ft. Neha Sharma

O Saki Saki

