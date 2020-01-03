For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Jan 2020 17:47 |  By RnMTeam

Martin Scorsese, Quintin Tarantino, Tod Philips at 77 th Golden Globe Awards, exclusively on Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity

MUMBAI: Kick-starting the decade with a big bang, Viacom18’s English entertainment channels will showcase the coveted movies and television awards – 77 th Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by the sensational Ricky Gervais for a record fifth time, the gala held at the Beverly Park, California will be simulcasted exclusively on Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity on Monday January 6 at 7:30am IST, with a repeat telecast at 9pm.

Speaking about the awards Hashim Dsouza – Head of Programming, English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Marking the start of a new decade 2020 looks to be a promising year for entertainment, as we step into another year full of exciting shows, films and events to look forward to. Considered as one of the most respected award ceremonies in film and television, attended by the biggest names in the industry, the Golden Globes celebrates and commemorates the best of the year gone by.

The popularity of international awards amongst Indian viewers is palpable, and the epic showdown across categories in the 77 th edition of the Golden Globes makes it a must-watch for fans. With viewers rooting for their favorites, films like Joker, The Irishman and shows like Chernobyl, Unbelievable and The Crown with multiple nominations, will surely go down to the wire making it almost impossible to predict the winners.”

The battle for Best Actor (Drama) will see Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) going up against Christian Bale (Ford Vs Ferrari), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes); while Oscar-winner Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) goes up against Brian Cox (Succession), Tobias Menzies (The Crown), Billy Porter (Pose) and Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones).

But the competition in the Best Actress (Drama) category is much more fierce, with Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Renée Zellweger (Judy), Saoirse Ronan (Little Woman) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet). Also, lead pair of The Morning Show – Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are nominated in the same category along with Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies).

Carving a niche in Hollywood as well as raking in box-office collections, Tom Hanks has multiple Oscars, Emmys and Golden Globe awards under his belt. At this year’s ceremony, he will be bestowed upon the Cecil B. DeMille Award – a special, prestigious award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. And Ellen DeGeneres will receive the coveted Carol Burnett Award named after the legendary Carol Burnett and presented annually to an honoree who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.

Witness the starry world of film and television merge at the 77 th Golden Globe Awards, simulcast exclusively on Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity on Monday January 6 at 7:30am with repeat telecast at 9pm.

