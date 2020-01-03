For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Justin Bieber joins TikTok today

MUMBAI: Is it too late now to say sorry that we’re not sorry? Justin Bieber is officially on TikTok! On the cusp of releasing his highly anticipated new album, the pop-sensation who we have loved for over a decade posted his first video on TikTok.

Check him out at @justinbieber

To reiterate TikTok is an exciting vehicle for songs and emerging artists to gain exposure and reach a wide and varied audience. Music is a special part of TikTok’s creative DNA and has become a powerful promotional platform for the discovery of breakout music.

