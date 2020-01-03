For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Jan 2020

Justin Bieber goes from 'then and now' in his first TikTok post

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber has joined the short-video creation platform TikTok and picked some of his throwback and new photos for his first post. It's literally like watching him grow just in a few seconds.

He captioned it: "Am I doing this right #morph."

It has already received 153.5K likes.

Meanwhile, the pop-sensation is back with "Yummy" -- the first track from his forthcoming 2020 studio album.

He tweeted on January 3: "#YummyOutNow."

Last month, the 25-year-old had announced via a YouTube video that he would be releasing his first single, "Yummy", on January 3, before a full stadium album, tour and a docuseries.

He began the trailer by coming out of a shack like house and walking around the desert town. He made his way to a gas station where he sat and a voiceover of Bieber talking played.

"As humans, we are imperfect," he began in the trailer.

"My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through, I believe I'm right where I'm supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me."

He continued: "I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life. I'm excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories, I'm just excited to share mine."

The "Baby" hitmaker ended the clip by saying: "It's the music that I've loved the most out of everything I've done."

The trailer also saw him reveal his 46-city tour dates. The tour will begin in Seattle, Washington, on May 14 and conclude in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on September 26. He will also play in Canada from the beginning to mid-September.

His last album, "Purpose", was released in 2015. His last solo single, "Company", from "Purpose" was released in 2016.

(Source: IANS)

