Jonita Gandhi comes up with her version of Flume's 'Never be like you'

MUMBAI: "The breakup song" hitmaker Jonita Gandhi has covered one of her favorite songs, Australian musician Flume's "Never be like you", in collaboration with guitarist Keba Jeremiah.

Flume had performed at a music festival in Goa last month.

On why she chose the Grammy-nominated song, Jonita said: "I've loved this song since I first heard it. I was excited that Flume was coming to India and decided to get together with Keba Jeremiah to do a special version. He's done magic.

"We've released both explicit and radio versions of the song on streaming platforms, so if you're into it, have a listen!"

Jonita recently collaborated with "Tera ghata" singer Gajendra Verma on an independent song "Ab aaja", which is out on Spotify.

As for Bollywood, Jonita has sung "Peg sheg" and "Sun sajna" for the new film "Bhangra Paa Le", starring Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The film released on Friday.

She even took to Instagram and urged her fans to watch the film. Posing in front of the film's standee, she wrote: "#BhangraPaaLe!!! Sang two songs for this one... GO WATCH!"

The year gone by was "quite the musical adventure. 2020, you're gonna be bigger and better", she had posted on Instagram two days ago.

