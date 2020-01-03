For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Jan 2020 18:30

I couldn't have ever hoped for a better end to 2019: Prateek Kuhad

MUMBAI: On December 30, Obama released his favorite music of 2019, a list of 35 songs that included tracks from popstars and trendsetters like Beyonce, Frank Ocean, Lizzo, Kaytranada, Solange, Maggie Rogers among others and the title track from Prateek’s 2018 EP, cold/mess.

“I couldn’t have ever hoped for a better end to 2019! It’s been such a crazy year and then the Obama playlist. Thrilled and grateful, as ever,” says Prateek.

One of the biggest hits by an independent Indian musician in recent years, cold/mess has been streamed 3,621,169 times on Spotify and 2,849,647 times on JioSaavn while the Dar Gai-directed video – featuring actors Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain – has been viewed 4.7 million times on YouTube alone.

While Prateek’s sound and songs speak to millions around the world, his success is as much the result of a team that has worked hard to ensure that Prateek’s music reaches all corners of the world.

“With close to 75 sold-out shows across North America, UK, Europe, and India, Prateek has proven to be India’s most successful singer-songwriter. Being mentioned as one of Obama's favorite songs of 2019 is something that was unexpected, and absolutely overwhelming,” says Anirudh Voleti – who works at artist management agency Big Bad Wolf – Prateek’s manager and the architect, alongside Prateek’s American manager Nicole Barsalona, behind the singer-songwriter’s meteoric rise in the past couple of years.

Nicole put out a message on Instagram saying, “The most amazing end to the most amazing year. I could not be more proud of @prateekkuhad, and I could not be more proud of our amazing music family @ani_voleti @shorefire @tomwindish @justa_teenagedirtbagbaby @jennridley @peter_groenwald @thekonradsnyder @jiosaavn @artist.originals @sarinity. Thank you @barackobama for the coolest honor(sic) ever. #prateekkuhad #bestof2019”

