Dhruv Visvanath presents Chapter 2 at G5A

MUMBAI: G5A is excited to present an indie music evening with Dhruv Visvanath LIVE at the G5A Black Box on Thursday, 9th January 2020.

Dhruv Visvanath returns to G5A with a brand new set filled with new songs and stories. This particular show is a showcase of songs unheard, in a brand new direction on his songwriting journey. After releasing two full-length records each with its own identity, this next chapter in Dhruv’s story speaks volumes of the new things he’s learnt - both as an artist and as a person. “Chapter 2” marks a new beginning for Dhruv Visvanath. Dhruv will perform with artists Rohan Rajadhyaksha, Ajay Jayanthi, and Ankit Dayal.

When: Thursday, 9 January 2020 | 9 PM onwards

Location: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai