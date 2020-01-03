For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Jan 2020 15:33 |  By RnMTeam

'Bahu Begum' fame Daina Khan grooves over sensational song 'High Teri Heels'

MUMBAI: After dominating television industry now Bahu Begum fame Diana khan and Judwa actor Vikas Verma are driving people crazy with their sensational moves. Yesterday duo spotted together for the song launch event of their Peppy number.

Click here to view the track:

 Song High Teri Heels starring Diana khan and Actor Vikas Verma is sung by Garrari and Y2jay and produced by Rajesh Utmani launched yesterday where everyone was seen grooving to it.

In the video of this song, we can see the beautiful chemistry between the couple. The music garnered lots of applauds, appreciation and was loved by fans. 

Along with the cast and crew few actors like Punnet Vashist, Radhika Bangia and tiktoker’s also graced the event. Speaking about the song vikas said, “Music is a new reach and I think its loved by youth, people like peppy, rap song, interesting song which they grew on so this is really interesting song so I hope it will be loved by people.”

Daina Adds, “we actually like the song and thought to take this forward and the song is really nice so hope audience will enjoy too.”

Vikas Verma who will be seen as lead villain in Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan and Diana Khan will Definitely bagg more upcoming songs of 2020 as they have already won many hearts with their ravishing performances. High Teri Heels casting is done by Rajat Sharma, Co-produced by all in one production House Rajat Sharma, Himanshu Aggarwal.

Varun Dhawan Sara Ali Khan music Vikas Verma Rajat Sharma
