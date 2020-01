MUMBAI: Cardi B, one of the most popular names in the International music industry has entertained the masses with her fantabulous style, energy, and music. Her songs have crossed millions of views and have been a trend on music charts. We at Radioandmusic bring to you a listicle of some of her popular songs.

Check below.

Bodak Yellow

I Like It

Ring

Money

Please Me

Press

Bartier Cardi

Lick

Be Careful

Backin' It Up