Travis Scotts 'will always love' Kylie Jenner

MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scotts says he will always love reality TV personality Kylie Jenner because she is the mother of his daughter Stormi.

"I love (Stormi's) mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering," Travis said.

The rapper added that being a "dad is better than what I thought it would be", and he says that Stormi is his best friend.

"I've been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together," said Travis in an interview to XXL magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The rapper, 27, and the 22-year-old reality star Kylie got together in April 2017 and welcomed daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018. In October, the pair confirmed they had split.

(Source: IANS)