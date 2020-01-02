Sunburn Goa 2019 culminates on a high note

MUMBAI: Music festivals are a dime-a-dozen these days and often times it’s hard for them to stand out or get things right. But, what Sunburn Goa 2019, known for delivering the most over-the-top, out-of-this-world production, achieved for its’ ultimate homecoming was pretty incredible because if you go by the sheer audience numbers, it was probably one of the biggest turnouts ever!

Throughout two days of pure electronic magic, Sunburn 2019 once again sprinkled stardust over the biggest DJs and the most impressive parties anywhere on the planet.

The third day of the largest Asian Music Festival was outstanding and precisely the way a concluding night should be. The music, the ambiance, the production, the vibe, and the overwhelming excitement and love of the fans fitted into a memorable storyline seamlessly.

Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS made a debut at the festival with a dedicated stage featuring a line-up comprising of Brooks, Julian Jordan, Loopers and Justin Mylo who literally created a storm with their mysterious upbeat soundscapes, whereas Luciano & Friends on the Solaris Stage with artists like Shaun Reeves, Idriss D, David Phimster and Almost Human had festival goers swaying to their hypnotic synths and trippy no-nonsense techno. Madness ensued with psychedelic performances unfurling on the Psychedelic Circus Paradox Stage with hallucinogenic sets by Captain Hook and Shanti People.

With fierce sets full of energy, Shaan, Sartek, BEMET, Julia Bliss, Basshunk, and Basspatch drove the audience into a wild and sweaty mass as they swayed to the wicked sub-bass.

Meanwhile, 5-time DJ Award winner Chilean-Swiss DJ Luciano who made his debut at the Sunburn 2019 festival kept the mojo up with a heavy-yet-chill session that was both energetic and invigorating.

Wrapping up the weekend’s crème da le crème in dance music festivities, Sunburn Goa 2019 built up powerful momentum leading up to the extraordinary finale ushering in the optimism of the New Year. Legendary Cuban-American producer, Maceo Plex presented some experimental techno and evocative deep house jams as part of his inaugural visit, bringing their signature classiness to the festival, as a prelude to former world no #1 Martin Garrix’s New Year welcome showcase. With unmatched stage presence, the house DJ icon who is considered among the greats like Avicii, David Guetta, Tiesto, Calvin Harris, delivered what he does best, a melody and emotion-filled act with an excellent mix of both new and old material. The festival was packed on this winter night, but the love for Garrix brought everyone even closer together. There was plenty of magic and love in the air, and it was all because of his ability to bring people together for something bigger than themselves.

Over the three days, a slew of Sunburn After Dark parties featuring Maceo Plex, Luciano, Jeremy Olander, Coyu, Oliver Huntmann took place at Hammerzz, Las Olas, Owl, Re:Fresh, Sunburn Beach Lounge, LR Beach Lounge, Antares, Plan B and W Goa each night right after the performances ended and ensured that while the performances had to end, the energy didn’t have to wind down for Sunburn fans.

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live states, “Sunburn Goa 2019 was truly historical in every aspect. This has definitely been one of the larger than life editions ever held. We witnessed a colossal turnout with some of the biggest headliners, world class production and design, always ensuring top of the line security measures and comfort for all our fans. The response to the festival this year exceeded our expectations with an on-site footfall and live streaming embracing more than 10 million fans around the world. Right from the phenomenal response to the line-up, production and ambience, everything worked brilliantly at Sunburn’s homecoming. With the 13th edition concluding on such a successful note, we are all geared up for the next season as we know it’s going to be bigger, better and bolder. A special thanks to the Goa Government, artists and associated partners for collaborating with us in our venture of augmenting tourism and boosting both employment and revenue to the state and the locals.”

The 13th edition of Sunburn Goa in Vagator catered to all the discerning demands and emotions of a music festival-hopper as part of its’ ultimate homecoming. It was captivating, outstanding and highlighted every positive adjective in the dictionary. The much-anticipated year of the bucket list festival for every all dancing machines certainly solidified Sunburn’s stance in the global dance music community. Abundant cultures were represented in-house as fans proudly waved their respective country flags under one magnificent roof.

