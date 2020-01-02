For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Jan 2020 11:28 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka, Nick Jonas ring in New Year with a kiss

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed in the New Year with a kiss, while raising a toast.

The video of the mushy moment between the couple has gone viral. The intimate moment is from a Jonas Brothers concert in Florida last night.

With Nick, Kevin and Joe performing on the stage, Priyanka along with Danielle and Sophie Turner were seen cheering them from the side. As the clock struck 12, the girls joined the brothers on the stage to welcome New Year with champagne.

In the video, which has surfaced on the net, Sophie and Joe can be seen kissing when Priyanka joins Nick on the stage. Priyanka and Nick then shared a passionate kiss on stage while the fans cheered for them. The couple then raised a toast to 2020.

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018, and they keep on sharing loved-up posts on social media. On Christmas last year, Nick gifted her a snowmobile.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video of her driving the snowmobile.

The actress who seems to be enjoying every bit of the ride, captioned: "Santa drove in on my batmobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you, baby. I love you! #christmas".

(Source: IANS)

