News |  02 Jan 2020 12:53 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar becomes no 1 artist on Gaana

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar whose songs have been reigning on music charts has become the number one artist on Gaana.com.

The singer shared the success of this on her Instagram page. Reaching millions of views on her songs which include Aankh Marey, Hook Up Song, Coca Cola to name a few have crossed almost 100 mn views and now this is yet another achievement in Neha’s list.

Check post:

Also Read:

Neha Kakkar is Gaana's billion dollar baby

Currently, Neha Kakkar is judging Indian Idol Season 11 and has donated two lakh rupees for a contestant who is going through a health issue.

Also Read:

Neha Kakkar gives Rs 2 lakh to needy musician

