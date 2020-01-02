For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jan 2020 14:34 |  By RnMTeam

Nakash Aziz releases latest song ‘SUPERSTAR’

MUMBAI; Nakash Aziz continues to enthrall audiences with his rhapsodic, lyrical and fresh sound. The Indian artist infuses his latest single “SUPERSTAR” with an ecstatic melody that evokes vivid imagination of ones mind.

Bollywood playback singer, Nakash Aziz has sung foot-tapping hits like “Slow motion”, “Selfie le le re”, “Dil ka telephone”, “Saree ke fall sa” and many more of such Superhit songs over the years of his career. And he has come up with yet another fun song “SUPERSTAR”, which is sure to get you singing along the beats.

Click here to view the song:

Talking about the song, Nakash said in the statement:

‘Naresh ji approached me for the song I instantly said yes as I felt that the song fits perfectly with the upcoming party season. Lyrics are so catchy and beautifully penned by Anand B Seshadri.”

The song stars Angad Gil who is also the choreographer of the video. Produced by Naresh-Anand  and directed by Divya Prakash, it has been sung beautifully by Nakash Aziz and Chitralekha Sen.

The song has been released by Virtual Planet Music a Leading Indian Record Label for Independent Artists. Vikram Singh is Director of Virtual Planet music and the man behind the success of 2018 most popular independent song “Tera Ghata” “Emptiness-Tune Mere Jaana”, “Mera Jahan”, “Ik Kahaani” and many other tracks.

He trusted in Vikram’s vision of taking independent music to its best level. Music is enlivening and exalting stuff. His company’s ideology of seeing their artists music as elevating towards a greater understanding of nature in the music business is what brought them together.

SUPERSTAR is a beautiful music video track and will be released on Virtual Planet Music’s YouTube channel and on all online and digital platforms worldwide on 23 December.

Tags
Nakash Aziz Virtual Planet Music label Tera Ghata music superstar
Related news
News | 02 Jan 2020

Sunburn Goa 2019: DJ Snake, Jonas Blue set the perfect ambience for ultimate homecoming

MUMBAI: What is the recipe to a successful festival? Music to appease the soul, food to satiate the body, experiences to stimulate the mind, and the best company to create memories for a lifetime.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2020

Sunburn Goa 2019 culminates on a high note

MUMBAI: Music festivals are a dime-a-dozen these days and often times it’s hard for them to stand out or get things right.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2020

Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex Nick Gordon dies of drug overdose

MUMBAI: Nick Gordon, ex-boyfriend of late singer Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died, with the cause of death suspected to be a drug overdose. He was 30.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2020

Neha Kakkar becomes no 1 artist on Gaana

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar whose songs have been reigning on music charts has become the number one artist on Gaana.com.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2020

Arjun Kanungo collaborates with international star Aazar

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo, who has given hit numbers such as "Baaki baatein peene baad" and "Aaya na tu", is collaborating with Paris-based EDM artiste Aazar.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM changes stationality to 93.Dry Red FM as part of its “Paani Yaad Dila Denge’ campaign

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India launched its read more

News
9X Media presents a catchy song to welcome and celebrate 2020

MUMBAI: India’s largest Music Television Network 9X Media; has created a catchy song titled ‘Happread more

News
MY FM organized night run with singer Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd, organized ‘Night Run’, a women safety activity, in cread more

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nakash Aziz releases latest song ‘SUPERSTAR’

MUMBAI; Nakash Aziz continues to enthrall audiences with his rhapsodic, lyrical and fresh sound. The Indian artist infuses his latest single “...read more

2
Michelle Williams is engaged to Thomas Kail

MUMBAI: Just eight months after her marriage to musician Phil Elverum ended, there are reports emerging that actress Michelle Williams is engaged to...read more

3
Ayushmann, family at Nick Jonas gig, daughter grooves with Priyanka

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is these days vacationing in the Bahamas with wife Tahira and his children -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka...read more

4
Sunburn Goa 2019: DJ Snake, Jonas Blue set the perfect ambience for ultimate homecoming

MUMBAI: What is the recipe to a successful festival? Music to appease the soul, food to satiate the body, experiences to stimulate the mind, and the...read more

5
Neha Kakkar becomes no 1 artist on Gaana

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar whose songs have been reigning on music charts has become the number one artist on Gaana.com. The singer shared the success of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group