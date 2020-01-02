Nakash Aziz releases latest song ‘SUPERSTAR’

MUMBAI; Nakash Aziz continues to enthrall audiences with his rhapsodic, lyrical and fresh sound. The Indian artist infuses his latest single “SUPERSTAR” with an ecstatic melody that evokes vivid imagination of ones mind.

Bollywood playback singer, Nakash Aziz has sung foot-tapping hits like “Slow motion”, “Selfie le le re”, “Dil ka telephone”, “Saree ke fall sa” and many more of such Superhit songs over the years of his career. And he has come up with yet another fun song “SUPERSTAR”, which is sure to get you singing along the beats.

Talking about the song, Nakash said in the statement:

‘Naresh ji approached me for the song I instantly said yes as I felt that the song fits perfectly with the upcoming party season. Lyrics are so catchy and beautifully penned by Anand B Seshadri.”

The song stars Angad Gil who is also the choreographer of the video. Produced by Naresh-Anand and directed by Divya Prakash, it has been sung beautifully by Nakash Aziz and Chitralekha Sen.

The song has been released by Virtual Planet Music a Leading Indian Record Label for Independent Artists. Vikram Singh is Director of Virtual Planet music and the man behind the success of 2018 most popular independent song “Tera Ghata” “Emptiness-Tune Mere Jaana”, “Mera Jahan”, “Ik Kahaani” and many other tracks.

He trusted in Vikram’s vision of taking independent music to its best level. Music is enlivening and exalting stuff. His company’s ideology of seeing their artists music as elevating towards a greater understanding of nature in the music business is what brought them together.

SUPERSTAR is a beautiful music video track and will be released on Virtual Planet Music’s YouTube channel and on all online and digital platforms worldwide on 23 December.