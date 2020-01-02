Day 2 of Sunburn Goa 2019 witnessed a surge in footfalls with performances by the Chainsmokers and Flume

MUMBAI: There are no shortages of festivals around the world, but the largest Asian Music Festival, Sunburn stands tall among the rest as one of the best experiences imaginable. Blending the world of fantasy with powerful dance music all while playing host to a crowd that is full of diversity, this festival is truly iconic.

While day one at Sunburn Goa 2019 was nothing less than captivating, day two of the largest Asian music festival turned out to be a haven for music lovers as they congregated in massive numbers. Recuperating from the festival hangover from day one, festival goers had enough motivation to make it to the second day.

What started as a relaxed Saturday on the sunny sands of Vagator with performances by Candice Redding, Siana Catherine and NDS in the afternoon was soon succeeded by a thumping evening with eclectic performances by Jetfire, Ellie Prohan and Ritviz.

This time the Solaris Stage hosted label showcases by Senso Sounds and Suara & Vivrant. Brimming with ambient vibes, festival goers were in for a toxic treat as Coyu, Arjun Vagale, Oliver Huntmann, Coyu, Andre Winter, Sequ3l, Priyanjana and Setoc Mass dished out some trippy techno mayhem. On the other hand, the Psychedelic Circus Stage featured names like Space Cat, Xerox & Illumination and Designer Hippies who delivered some hardstyle tunes with the untired audience.

The Main Stage hosted by Mc Haits and Mc Noizee saw EDM mainstay Fedde Le Grand live up to his legacy and showcased some exceptional talent as he pumped up the audience with his signature sound of electronica.

Australian Grammy Award winning producer Flume’s maiden appearance in India was greeted with a roaring applause as he turned the entire scene into a dance party scenario with fans shouting out the lyrics and swaying to the music. The balance between current and older songs kept his more recently acquired fan base engaged, without leaving long-time fans feeling short-changed. He seamlessly transitioned between songs, being sure to include crowd pleasers like “Holdin On”, “Tennis Court”, “Friends”, “High Beam”, “Never Be Like You” and “Say It”. The lighting and backdrop were synchronized to the beat drops, drums, and melodic changes flawlessly. Behind him ran animations with graphics illustrating the lyrical components of his songs. The futuristic-looking visuals in combination with the fluorescent lighting transported the audience to a captivating and intimate environment.

Filling the arena with flames, fireworks and a laser light show, one of the night’s highly anticipated acts was The Chainsmokers. The buzz of the audience’s chatter grew to a deafening roar as the duo appeared on the Main Stage, flares held flaming over their heads. Their fervent stage presence somehow managed to outshine the audience’s excitement for the evening as the world’s biggest dance-pop duo launched into their set. The “Closer” and “Paris” hitmakers seemingly brought everything they had to the performance, assembling a lavish stage show that wound through highlights of their discography.

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live states, “Day two was nothing less than phenomenal! This year we outdid ourselves and saw a 30% increase in footfalls. It was an emotive moment to witness the dedicated passion and love of the fans. We believe in a commitment to create a reality that relates positivity with music. We are certain the power-packed line-up for day three will set a precedent for this year’s edition.”

With an incredible line up and a range of fun adventurous activations around the massive festival zone, the audience surrendered to endless memories of brilliant music and an evening filled with remarkable vibes on day two.

