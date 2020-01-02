Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex Nick Gordon dies of drug overdose

MUMBAI: Nick Gordon, ex-boyfriend of late singer Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died, with the cause of death suspected to be a drug overdose. He was 30.

According to sources, Gordon had a series of heart attacks after he was rushed into intensive care in Florida amid New Year's celebrations, reports dailymail.co.uk.

It is believed that his family members and friends were informed of his death early on January 1 after doctors were unable to revive Gordon.

"God why did I have to lose my brother on New Year," his brother Junior Walker wrote on Facebook.

"I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces," he added.

Gordon's death comes three years after he was found liable in the wrongful death case of legendary singer Whitney Houston's daughter, Brown. The 22-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive with drugs in her system in the bathtub of the Georgia house, which she shared with Gordon, in 2015.

"It's early days but the suggestion is he was taking drugs with friends and he passed out. They drove him to the hospital, took him inside and then left him there. Whatever you think of Nick and his lifestyle, it's terribly sad that his supposed friends just dumped him and drove away," said a source.

Gordon is thought to have been living with friends in recent months after his mom moved to Hawaii.

In a statement to people.com, Gordon's brother Jack Walker Jr. said that Gordon died on Wednesday in Florida following a drug overdose.

"We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick's battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick's life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on," Walker Jr. said.

In response to Gordon's death, Gordon's lawyer Joe S. Habachy said, "While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential."

(Source: IANS)