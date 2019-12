MUMBAI: When one talks about romantic songs, it’s usually Darshan Raval who gets into the list. The singer has not just attained huge popularity but also grabbed the hearts of the audience with his voice and personality. Since its the year-end we at Radioandmusic get you a list of some of his hit tracks that touched millions of hearts on YouTube.

Hawa Banke

Tu Mileya

Kaash Aisa Hota

Yaara Teri Yaari

Bhula Diya

Dil Mera Blast

Also watch: