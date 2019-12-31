Top 10 Punjabi songs of 2019

MUMBAI: 2019 witnessed blockbuster Punjabi songs where artists like Guru Randhawa, Maninder Buttar, Jassie Gill, Harrdy Sandhu and many more have given marvelous hits this year. Over the years Punjabi music industry has done wonders and evolved humonguously. We at Radioandmusic get you a list of top ten Punjabi songs that have marked a good amount of reach, love from the audience and marked their presence internationally as well through YouTube.

Lehanga- Jass Manak (Official Video) Satti Dhillon

LAARE - Maninder Buttar | Sargun Mehta | B Praak

Guru Randhawa: Ishq Tera | Nushrat Bharucha

SURMA KAALA | Jassie Gill Ft Rhea Chakraborty

GIRLFRIEND : JASS MANAK

Dance Like- Harrdy Sandhu, Lauren Gottlieb | Jaani | B Praak

Jatti : Guri Feat. Jannat Zubair (Full Video) Satti Dhillon

Ik Tera by Maninder Buttar | MixSingh | DirectorGifty

BANDOOK -Jass Manak

Ammy Virk : WANG DA NAAP (Official Video) ft Sonam Bajwa