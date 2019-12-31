Top 10 Punjabi songs of 2019
MUMBAI: 2019 witnessed blockbuster Punjabi songs where artists like Guru Randhawa, Maninder Buttar, Jassie Gill, Harrdy Sandhu and many more have given marvelous hits this year. Over the years Punjabi music industry has done wonders and evolved humonguously. We at Radioandmusic get you a list of top ten Punjabi songs that have marked a good amount of reach, love from the audience and marked their presence internationally as well through YouTube.
Check below:
Lehanga- Jass Manak (Official Video) Satti Dhillon
LAARE - Maninder Buttar | Sargun Mehta | B Praak
Guru Randhawa: Ishq Tera | Nushrat Bharucha
SURMA KAALA | Jassie Gill Ft Rhea Chakraborty
GIRLFRIEND : JASS MANAK
Dance Like- Harrdy Sandhu, Lauren Gottlieb | Jaani | B Praak
Jatti : Guri Feat. Jannat Zubair (Full Video) Satti Dhillon
Ik Tera by Maninder Buttar | MixSingh | DirectorGifty
BANDOOK -Jass Manak
Ammy Virk : WANG DA NAAP (Official Video) ft Sonam Bajwa