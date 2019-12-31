Sona Mohapatra refuses to be slut-shamed on social media

MUMBAI: Sona Mohapatra was trolled for sharing photographs of herself in a swimsuit on social media. How did she respond? by sharing more pictures of herself in the monokini, with a message of body-positivity.

On Sunday, Mohapatra shared pictures in a black cut out monokini from her beachside holiday with a caption: "Wild & Wanton. 2020, here I come". Soon, a section of netizens slut-shamed her for what she wore, some told her that she should not dress provocatively and some felt disappointed as they perceived that she is a "serious" person.

The singer, known for her outspokenness on social media, responded to the trolls by sharing more photos of herself in a swimsuit.

"I shared some last evening and people wrote in saying 'wearing slut clothes & then saying MeToo?' Some felt let down, "thought you were a serious person?!". Many sent (heart emoji) and (fire emoji)... I refuse to fit into any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well-earned belly.2020 here I come," she wrote on Twitter.

Mohapatra continued, "Grateful for all writing in. The first category of people show themselves to the rest of the world and hopefully someone in their life's will teach them the concept of ‘consent' and how clothes or lack of them doesn't justify anyone attacking a woman. The second category of people should throw away any notion of me living up to their idea of an intense, thinking, serious, loving and therefore only khadi or fully covered woman, your 'sanskari'pan or idea of ‘worthy woman' is not mine, no apologies from me, therefore."

The singer then went on to send love to her admirers.

"For the third lot who sent me love, right back at you! You give me strength every day. I hear the music. I hear a beat. From the universe around. From within. Own your spirit. Own your journey. Own your belly. Don't suck any of it... 2020 here I Come," she said.

