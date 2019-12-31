For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Ayushmann, family at Nick Jonas gig, daughter grooves with Priyanka

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is these days vacationing in the Bahamas with wife Tahira and his children -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka -- and who should they bump into but Priyanka Chopra, who is in the Capital city Nassau with family. Priyanka's pop star husband Nick Jonas and his brothers had a yearend concert gig lined up, and the Khurranas were guests at the electric do.

For 'desi' fans, it was a feast for the eyes, of course, to spot the celebrities partying together.

Ayushmann took to Instagram and posted a couple of videos in which Varushka is seen enjoying Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas' concert. The video also shows Priyanka grooving along with the little girl.

Also in one of the clips, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra is seen cheering for Nick, as Tahira captures a video.

"Our daughter's first concert that too with lovely Priyanka in Nassau (Bahamas)," Ayushmann captioned, on Instagram Story.

Not only this, but Ayushmann also shared a video of him sporting braids.

"I've gotta Bahamian fan," he wrote alongside the video.

(Source: IANS)

Nick Jonas Ayushmann Khurrana Priyanka Chopra Madhu Chopra music
