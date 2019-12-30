Shilpa Shetty thanks one million TikTok followers with funny video

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to thank one million fans who have follow her on TikTok in just one day.

The actress shared a video where she, along with her husband Raj Kundra, can be seen enacting the "Maine Pyar Kiya" song "Dil deewana bin sajna ke", with a funny twist.

Her video is meant to be a double celebration because the Salman Khan-Bhagyashree starrer had released on December 29 in 1989, excatly 30 years ago.

Shilpa mentioned that "Maine Pyar Kiya" is her alltime favourite movie.

"Expectation VS Reality ! #Kalyug hai bhai!! What I didn't expect is 1 million followers on #TikTok in a day, OMG!! Heartfelt gratitude to all. Celebrating #30yrs of #mainepyarkiya. My all time favourite film.. forever @bhagyashree.online @beingsalmankhan @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sabbir24x7 @sonypicturesin @sonypicsprodns," Shilpa captioned the video.

On the work front, the 44-year-old actress is preparing for her comeback film "Nikamma," a romantic comedy action movie directed by Sabbir Khan. The film marks Shilpa's comeback to Bollywood after 13 years and is scheduled top open on June 5.

(Source: IANS)