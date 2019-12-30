For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Dec 2019 11:32 |  By RnMTeam

Robbie Williams met wife after sleeping with drug dealer

MUMBAI: British pop star Robbie Williams says he met his wife and actress Ayda Field after sleeping with his drug dealer.

Williams, 45, opened up about his relationship with Field, 40, in an interview to you magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Recalling their first meeting, Williams said, "My drug dealer had just left, I'd slept with her and she'd left me a bag of drugs."

Field says that she felt Robbie was "a Dickensian pop star holed up in his mansion" and found his living situation "quite sad". She added that she "had no idea about' Robbie's dalliance with his drug dealer" and didn't notice he had a substance abuse problem.

Despite the rocky introduction, the couple mentions that they felt "electricity". The singer realized his feelings for her after a word of advice from actress Cameron Diaz.

"I bumped into Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. I started talking about this person I'd just ended a relationship with and was listing all these things about her brilliance when Cameron said 'I don't think it's over'. At that moment the universe spoke to me. I left and went straight to Ayda's house and committed to her," he said.

The couple share daughter Teddy, seven, son Charlton, five, and Colette, 15 months.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Robbie Williams Pop star Ayda Field Cameron Diaz Singer
Related news
News | 30 Dec 2019

Cheryl doesn't know how to clean her home

MUMBAI: Pop star Cheryl says she can't clean her own home as she never learned how to handle housework.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2019

Akasa: Lauv is warm and humble

MUMBAI: Singer Akasa Singh says American singer-songwriter Lauv is warm and humble beyond being talented. Akasa, popular for singing foot-tapping numbers like "Kheech meri photo" and "Thug Ranjha", got a chance to work with Lauv on song "Dil na jaaneya" from film "Good Newwz".

read more
News | 30 Dec 2019

Meghan Trainor: I'm super in love

MUMBAI: Singer Meghan Trainor says she feels "super in love" with her husband Daryl Sabara. She got married to Sabara on December 22, 2018 -- which was also her 25 birthday.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2019

Check Out! With the year ender, Monali Thakur kickoff her fun venture

MUMBAI: Monali Thakur has always kept it real, be it while judging a reality show, her songs or acting venture for that matter. She recently announced that she would be foraying into the online platform and will be venturing out on a vlog of her own.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2019

'Ja Ja Ja' is a fun take song on relationship and breakups: Gajendra Verma

MUMBAI: Gajendra Verma a multi skilled personality behind numerous hit songs like Tera Ghata, Mera Jahan, Milo Na Tum just to name a few and now Ja Ja Ja happens to be his recent release which is ruling the internet.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9X Media presents a catchy song to welcome and celebrate 2020

MUMBAI: India’s largest Music Television Network 9X Media; has created a catchy song titled ‘Happread more

News
MY FM organized night run with singer Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd, organized ‘Night Run’, a women safety activity, in cread more

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

top# 5 articles

1
Meghan Trainor: I'm super in love

MUMBAI: Singer Meghan Trainor says she feels "super in love" with her husband Daryl Sabara. She got married to Sabara on December 22, 2018 -- which...read more

2
Mandy Moore has 'major bout of food poisoning'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Mandy Moore recently had a nasty bout of food poisoning that abruptly ended her Ecuador trip. She revealed on Instagram that...read more

3
Gulzar's indirect jibe at PM Modi, ruling government

MUMBAI: Legendary writer-poet-filmmaker Gulzar has taken an indirect jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government, as well as the current...read more

4
Cheryl doesn't know how to clean her home

MUMBAI: Pop star Cheryl says she can't clean her own home as she never learned how to handle housework. In an interview to Weekend magazine, Cheryl,...read more

5
Akasa: Lauv is warm and humble

MUMBAI: Singer Akasa Singh says American singer-songwriter Lauv is warm and humble beyond being talented. Akasa, popular for singing foot-tapping...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group