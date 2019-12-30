Akasa: Lauv is warm and humble

MUMBAI: Singer Akasa Singh says American singer-songwriter Lauv is warm and humble beyond being talented.

Akasa, popular for singing foot-tapping numbers like "Kheech meri photo" and "Thug Ranjha", got a chance to work with Lauv on song "Dil na jaaneya" from film "Good Newwz".

Composed by Rochak Kohli and Lauv, the song is sung by Rochak, Lauv and Akasa. The lyrics are by Gurpreet Saini, Ari Leff and Michael Pollack, and music is produced by Lauv, Johnny Simpson and Rochak.

"Rochak Kohli has always been one of the dream producers that I have wanted to work with, because all his melodies are magical. Gurpreet called me to dub a song for Rochak -- they played me the song and the first thing that came into my head was finally, I get to sing a slow, romantic song," Akasa said.

"They hinted of the possibility of Lauv being a part of the song but nothing was confirmed. Coincidentally, I had met and interviewed Lauv early this year when he had come to play in Mumbai for Fly Music Festival. I even went to the concert because I have always been a huge fan of his work and his talent. This collaboration with Rochak and Lauv was like a far-fetched dream for me but is one the things ticked off my bucket list," she said.

Looking back at her experience of working on the song, Akasa said: "My aim was to just dub and do my best - after the dub there was no conversation about it and one day I just wake up to a post by Lauv and the rest is history! It's been a fantastic feeling -- people have been texting me non-stop, appreciating this side of my voice in 'Dil na jaaneya' which is so different to 'Naagin' or 'Aithey aa'."

On working with Lauv, she said: "I think Lauv brings so much energy and passion to the song and he is in fact one of the nicest people I have met from the global music industry till date. He is warm and humble beyond being very talented. I feel blessed to be ending 2019 on such a positive note."

