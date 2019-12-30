For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Dec 2019 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

Akasa: Lauv is warm and humble

MUMBAI: Singer Akasa Singh says American singer-songwriter Lauv is warm and humble beyond being talented.

Akasa, popular for singing foot-tapping numbers like "Kheech meri photo" and "Thug Ranjha", got a chance to work with Lauv on song "Dil na jaaneya" from film "Good Newwz".

Composed by Rochak Kohli and Lauv, the song is sung by Rochak, Lauv and Akasa. The lyrics are by Gurpreet Saini, Ari Leff and Michael Pollack, and music is produced by Lauv, Johnny Simpson and Rochak.

"Rochak Kohli has always been one of the dream producers that I have wanted to work with, because all his melodies are magical. Gurpreet called me to dub a song for Rochak -- they played me the song and the first thing that came into my head was finally, I get to sing a slow, romantic song," Akasa said.

"They hinted of the possibility of Lauv being a part of the song but nothing was confirmed. Coincidentally, I had met and interviewed Lauv early this year when he had come to play in Mumbai for Fly Music Festival. I even went to the concert because I have always been a huge fan of his work and his talent. This collaboration with Rochak and Lauv was like a far-fetched dream for me but is one the things ticked off my bucket list," she said.

Looking back at her experience of working on the song, Akasa said: "My aim was to just dub and do my best - after the dub there was no conversation about it and one day I just wake up to a post by Lauv and the rest is history! It's been a fantastic feeling -- people have been texting me non-stop, appreciating this side of my voice in 'Dil na jaaneya' which is so different to 'Naagin' or 'Aithey aa'."

On working with Lauv, she said: "I think Lauv brings so much energy and passion to the song and he is in fact one of the nicest people I have met from the global music industry till date. He is warm and humble beyond being very talented. I feel blessed to be ending 2019 on such a positive note."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Akasa Lauv American Good Newwz Thug Ranjha Rochak Kohli Singer
Related news
News | 30 Dec 2019

Cheryl doesn't know how to clean her home

MUMBAI: Pop star Cheryl says she can't clean her own home as she never learned how to handle housework.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2019

Meghan Trainor: I'm super in love

MUMBAI: Singer Meghan Trainor says she feels "super in love" with her husband Daryl Sabara. She got married to Sabara on December 22, 2018 -- which was also her 25 birthday.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2019

Robbie Williams met wife after sleeping with drug dealer

MUMBAI: British pop star Robbie Williams says he met his wife and actress Ayda Field after sleeping with his drug dealer. Williams, 45, opened up about his relationship with Field, 40, in an interview to you magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2019

Check Out! With the year ender, Monali Thakur kickoff her fun venture

MUMBAI: Monali Thakur has always kept it real, be it while judging a reality show, her songs or acting venture for that matter. She recently announced that she would be foraying into the online platform and will be venturing out on a vlog of her own.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2019

'Ja Ja Ja' is a fun take song on relationship and breakups: Gajendra Verma

MUMBAI: Gajendra Verma a multi skilled personality behind numerous hit songs like Tera Ghata, Mera Jahan, Milo Na Tum just to name a few and now Ja Ja Ja happens to be his recent release which is ruling the internet.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9X Media presents a catchy song to welcome and celebrate 2020

MUMBAI: India’s largest Music Television Network 9X Media; has created a catchy song titled ‘Happread more

News
MY FM organized night run with singer Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd, organized ‘Night Run’, a women safety activity, in cread more

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gulzar's indirect jibe at PM Modi, ruling government

MUMBAI: Legendary writer-poet-filmmaker Gulzar has taken an indirect jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government, as well as the current...read more

2
Robbie Williams met wife after sleeping with drug dealer

MUMBAI: British pop star Robbie Williams says he met his wife and actress Ayda Field after sleeping with his drug dealer. Williams, 45, opened up...read more

3
Shilpa Shetty thanks one million TikTok followers with funny video

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to thank one million fans who have follow her on TikTok in just one day. The actress shared a video where...read more

4
Eminem inspires Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan says he was inspired by a lot of hip-hop artistes including Eminem, who is popular for hits such as "The real...read more

5
Meghan Trainor: I'm super in love

MUMBAI: Singer Meghan Trainor says she feels "super in love" with her husband Daryl Sabara. She got married to Sabara on December 22, 2018 -- which...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group