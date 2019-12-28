Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Smile Deke Dekho' crosses 50 mn views

MUMBAI: Endorsing a chips brand couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had come together in a music video. Well the audience has much appreciated them as we can see the YouTube views of this add soaring.

The commercial video shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt making each other smile.

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, Amit Trivedi has rendered music for this track while Vayu has written lyrics for it. The duo looks absolutely stunning as we can see them slaying in that gorgeous look who are trying to bring a smile onto each other’s face.

