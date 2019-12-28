For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Dec 2019 16:22 |  By RnMTeam

Kelly Clarkson opens up on her sex life

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson has opened up about sex with husband Brandon Blackstock.

The 37-year-old singer sat down with singer Brynn Cartelli to ask each other questions on "The Kelly Clarkson Show". At one point during the Q&A session, the teenager asked Clarkson what she does before bed each night, reports etonline.com.

"Well, Brynn, I was single for many years so," Clarkson said with a laugh.

"I have children, and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed -- that's not a lie. That's real. And it's not weird. It's natural," the mother of two added.

This isn't the first time Clarkson has spoken about sex with her husband. In a 2017 interview, Clarkson said she and Blackstock are "a lot more active than other couples".

"I'm a person who loves change. He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place (to have sex) would be boring to us," she had said.

"When I met Brandon, I wasn't looking for a friend. I have a lot of great friends! I was looking for a lover. I had never found someone I was truly passionate about, who I wanted to stay in bed with all day. The fact that I did, well… I was going to latch on and take advantage of that," Clarkson had shared.

(Source: IANS)

