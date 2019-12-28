For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Dec 2019

Kailash Kher's song against political corruption in Delhi

MUMBAI: Kailash Kher has recorded a new song, ï¿½Bol re Dilli bol. The song is composed by Pravesh Mallick and written by Annu Rizvi.

The song, composed by Parvesh Mallick, is a part of an upcoming web series called, ï¿½Transparency: Pardarshita' produced and directed by Dr Raizada for Munish Raizada Films.

The web series is about India Against Corruption (IAC) and the song establishes the theme of the show, portraying the sentiment of the common man, in the process aiming to make a strong statement against political corruption.

Munish Raizada is a Chicago-based neonatologist. The song is released under Ditto Music label.

(Source: IANS)

