News |  28 Dec 2019 12:25 |  By RnMTeam

Indians, stay united: DJ Snake urges people amid CAA row

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing unrest over Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) across the nation, international artiste DJ Snake urged Indians to spread love and peace among each other.

During his performance at Sunburn music festival 2019 on Friday here, Snake, without directly mentioning the word CAA, appealed to the people to stay united.

"I love you India... whole world is watching you. No matter where are you are from... whether you are from east or south...no matter what your religion is... just be together and stay united.... So do not listen to TV, radio or what any politician is saying. Just spread love and peace," Snake said.

Snake is currently in India for the three-day mega EDM festival. He concluded the day one of the festival as the major headliner.

Not only this, he touched everyone's hearts a little more when he hoisted Indian National Flag while performing.

"Shukriya everyone for calling me to this beautiful country. We all are a family," he added, asking everyone to take a picture together.

(Source: IANS)

