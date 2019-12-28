For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Dec 2019 12:09 |  By RnMTeam

Fame stops Rita Ora from doing normal things

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora says she feels she is too famous to go out for coffee.

During launch of new show "The Masked Singer" in London, the 29-year-old star was asked how she would spend the day if she was anonymous, reports thesun.co.uk.

She replied that she would walk around the streets and visit cafes because she can't currently do that.

"I'm going to be boring and say something really simple. I'd love to go shopping down Portobello Road with my sister and mum. Grab coffee and cake in a cute little cafe and have a wander around the streets. It's been a little while since I've been able to do that and I can't think of a better way to spend a day," she said.

Ora is one of the members of the celebrity panel on game show "The Masked Singer", alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and The Hangover star Ken Jeong. In the show, stars perform in elaborate costumes while the panel guess at their identities.

Talking about how she figured out who was who, Ora said: "I relied on my love for music so I really was thinking and listening to the voice, the tempo, the tone, the texture, even sometimes how they breathe. Being a singer I really pick up on these things, so that really helped me out. And to be fair, I did get the most right in this whole competition, I'm just saying."

(Source: IANS)

