Check Out! With the year ender, Monali Thakur kickoff her fun venture

MUMBAI: Monali Thakur has always kept it real, be it while judging a reality show, her songs or acting venture for that matter. She recently announced that she would be foraying into the online platform and will be venturing out on a vlog of her own. Through her videos, she has introduced her fans and followers even more to her quirky and candid side.

Watch here:

The latest video she posted has her in an ‘up close and personal’ side and what is even more refreshing is that she bares it all, whether it is being goofy or doing things that every normal person does. She said in the video this is a special way to launch her YouTube channel, “You will see me as musician, vblogger, makeup artist, fashion lover, the size of extreme sports, musical sessions and techniques while recording and while as a live performer basically I will make everyone a crucial part of my life through this vlogs, whatever comes in my head, whatever I want to create and sharewith you guys will definitely do."

She posted a small video of hers, like a wanderer all alone in a snowy land of Switzerland with freezing breeze.

Another, recently released vlog where she is seen celebrating Christmas and rejoicing the moment and making this festive season full of enthusiasm.