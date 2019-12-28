For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Dec 2019 18:55 |  By RnMTeam

Check Out! With the year ender, Monali Thakur kickoff her fun venture

MUMBAI: Monali Thakur has always kept it real, be it while judging a reality show, her songs or acting venture for that matter. She recently announced that she would be foraying into the online platform and will be venturing out on a vlog of her own. Through her videos, she has introduced her fans and followers even more to her quirky and candid side.

Watch here:

The latest video she posted has her in an ‘up close and personal’ side and what is even more refreshing is that she bares it all, whether it is being goofy or doing things that every normal person does. She said in the video this is a special way to launch her YouTube channel, “You will see me as musician, vblogger, makeup artist, fashion lover, the size of extreme sports, musical sessions and techniques while recording and while as a live performer basically I will make everyone a crucial part of my life through this vlogs, whatever comes in my head, whatever I want to create and sharewith you guys will definitely do."

She posted a small video of hers, like a wanderer all alone in a snowy land of Switzerland with freezing breeze.

Another, recently released vlog where she is seen celebrating Christmas and rejoicing the moment and making this festive season full of enthusiasm.

Tags
Monali Thakur Singer Christmas Youtube Vlog
Related news
News | 28 Dec 2019

'Ja Ja Ja' is a fun take song on relationship and breakups: Gajendra Verma

MUMBAI: Gajendra Verma a multi skilled personality behind numerous hit songs like Tera Ghata, Mera Jahan, Milo Na Tum just to name a few and now Ja Ja Ja happens to be his recent release which is ruling the internet.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2019

Kelly Clarkson opens up on her sex life

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson has opened up about sex with husband Brandon Blackstock.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2019

Fame stops Rita Ora from doing normal things

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora says she feels she is too famous to go out for coffee. During launch of new show "The Masked Singer" in London, the 29-year-old star was asked how she would spend the day if she was anonymous, reports thesun.co.uk.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2019

Shankar Mahadevan sings for film on struggles of para cricketers

MUMBAI: Popular singer Shankar Mahadevan, along with actor-singer Aushim Khetarpal and singer Madhushree, has recorded a song in Hindi and Sanskrit for the film, "Chal Jeet Lein Ye Jahaan", which is based on the life and struggles of para cricketers.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2019

Kajol Devgan reveals that Ajay prefers to know everything when it comes to their kids on 104.8 ISHQ

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan known for her bindaas attitude and a loving mom to Taimur Ali Khan is back with her popular radio show ‘What Women Want 2’ on 104.8 Ishq.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM organized night run with singer Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd, organized ‘Night Run’, a women safety activity, in cread more

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Smile Deke Dekho' crosses 50 mn views

MUMBAI: Endorsing a chips brand couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had come together in a music video. Well the audience has much appreciated them...read more

2
'Ja Ja Ja' is a fun take song on relationship and breakups: Gajendra Verma

MUMBAI: Gajendra Verma a multi skilled personality behind numerous hit songs like Tera Ghata, Mera Jahan, Milo Na Tum just to name a few and now Ja...read more

3
Kelly Clarkson opens up on her sex life

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson has opened up about sex with husband Brandon Blackstock. The 37-year-old singer sat down with singer Brynn Cartelli to...read more

4
Kajol Devgan reveals that Ajay prefers to know everything when it comes to their kids on 104.8 ISHQ

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan known for her bindaas attitude and a loving mom to Taimur Ali Khan is back with her popular radio show ‘What Women Want 2...read more

5
Check Out! With the year ender, Monali Thakur kickoff her fun venture

MUMBAI: Monali Thakur has always kept it real, be it while judging a reality show, her songs or acting venture for that matter. She recently...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group