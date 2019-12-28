Best K-pop songs in 2019
MUMBAI: Korean pop music has garnered huge love and support worldwide, receiving millions of views on their YouTube music videos. This year especially has turned out to be big for the Korean music industry as we can see their bands popularizing themselves on global charts. Well, we at Radioandmusic bring to you top ten K-pop trending songs this 2019.
Check below:
Boy With Luv: BTS
Dalla Dalla- Itzy
Kill This Love- BLACKPINK
Jopping- SuperM
Gotta Go- CHUNG HA
Highway to Heaven- NCT 127
Snapping- CHUNG HA
Fancy- TWICE
Crown- TXT
You Calling My Name- GOT7
Superhuman- NCT 127