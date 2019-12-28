Best K-pop songs in 2019

MUMBAI: Korean pop music has garnered huge love and support worldwide, receiving millions of views on their YouTube music videos. This year especially has turned out to be big for the Korean music industry as we can see their bands popularizing themselves on global charts. Well, we at Radioandmusic bring to you top ten K-pop trending songs this 2019.

Check below:

Boy With Luv: BTS

Dalla Dalla- Itzy

Kill This Love- BLACKPINK

Jopping- SuperM

Gotta Go- CHUNG HA

Highway to Heaven- NCT 127

Snapping- CHUNG HA

Fancy- TWICE

Crown- TXT

You Calling My Name- GOT7

Superhuman- NCT 127