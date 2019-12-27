For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
'Singles anthem' makes Rashmika Mandanna do the 'happy dance'

MUMBAI: "Singles anthem" from the upcoming Telugu romantic comedy film "Bheeshma" is out now, and it has the film's lead actress Rashmika Mandanna doing the "happy dance".

"I don't know why but this song makes me do a happy dance. Maybe it's because it's the singles anthem," Rashmika tweeted on Friday evening along with the song's link.

The link was also shared by her co-star Nithiin, who wrote, "Here it is! 1st single from BHEESHMA!! Hope u all like it!! #SinglesAnthem #BheeshmaSingleForever #sagarmahati @iamRashmika @VenkyKudumula @vamsi84 @SitharaEnts."

"Single's anthem", sung by Anurag Kulkarni with lyrics by Shreemani, has already received 203,103 views on YouTube. It's just the lyrical version of the track but fans are happy about it.

"Wow. Extraordinary music and tune amazing. #SinglesAnthem superb," one Twitter user wrote.

Another found the song "Mind blowing".

One loved the lyrics of the song.

Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the film will hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

(Source: IANS)

Mind Blowing Singles Rashmika Mandanna Bheeshma Anurag Kulkarni Singles Anthem
