For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Dec 2019 18:51 |  By RnMTeam

Shankar Mahadevan sings for film on struggles of para cricketers

MUMBAI: Popular singer Shankar Mahadevan, along with actor-singer Aushim Khetarpal and singer Madhushree, has recorded a song in Hindi and Sanskrit for the film, "Chal Jeet Lein Ye Jahaan", which is based on the life and struggles of para cricketers.

The song titled "Ae data karen hum prarthana" was recorded at singer Sudesh Bhosle's Studio here.

Aushim and Sudesh spent some time together discussing about the film.

The other songs of the film have been by Sukhwinder Singh and Amit Mishra.

"Chal Jeet Lein Ye Jahaan" features Aushim, Sarthak Kapoor, Aarti Khetarpal and six real-life para cricketers among other actors.

The story, screenplay and direction are by Vikas Kapoor, with music by Amar Prabhakar Desai and lyrics by Shekhar Astitva and Abhilash.

The film is produced by Whistling Train, Kussum Arora, Rishabh Deepakk Saraf and Gaurav Jain and it's a Kussum Arora Presentation. It is scheduled for release in June 2020.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shankar Mahadevan Singer Sudesh Bhosle Chal Jeet Lein Ye Jahaan
Related news
News | 27 Dec 2019

Shania Twain prefers farm life over penthouse

MUMBAI: Singer Shania Twain has opted for farm life over the luxury of a penthouse suite.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2019

Neha Kakkar likes being heroine of her music videos

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar says playback singing for popular actors has its own charm but she enjoys going beyond films and being the heroine of her music videos.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2019

Rita Ora goes braless

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora went braless in an orange satin gown during the festive season. She flew to the Caribbean with her family to ring in the festive season. She showed off her toned frame while striking a pose on a boat in St Barts, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2019

Paul McCartney honors late wife with vegetarian feast

MUMBAI: The Beatles legend Paul McCartney along with his daughter Stella McCartney honors her late mother Linda with a vegetarian Christmas feast each year.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2019

Pharrell Williams latest celeb victim of shooting prank

MUMBAI: Singer Pharrell Williams is the latest star targeted in the celebrity "swatting" prank, where a caller claiming that he was involved in a case of accidental shooting.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM organized night run with singer Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd, organized ‘Night Run’, a women safety activity, in cread more

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

top# 5 articles

1
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reach divorce settlement

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have reportedly worked out the details regarding their divorce. "It's a relief for both...read more

2
Likee collaborates with VYRL Originals to promote #Intezaar

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology collaborated with VYRL Originals, Universal...read more

3
Priyanka Chopra gets 'batmobile' as Xmas gift from hubby Nick

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is super excited with her new Christmas present! Hubby Nick Jonas has gifted her a snowmobile on Christmas and the actress...read more

4
Saif's 'Ole ole' to be recreated in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to give his fans some '90s nostalgia as he will be recreating his hit song "Ole ole" from movie "Yeh Dillagi...read more

5
Neha Kakkar likes being heroine of her music videos

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar says playback singing for popular actors has its own charm but she enjoys going beyond films and being the heroine of her...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group