Shania Twain prefers farm life over penthouse

MUMBAI: Singer Shania Twain has opted for farm life over the luxury of a penthouse suite.

Twain stayed in a Las Vegas hotel throughout her last run of shows but never felt comfortable being a part of the city, and so when she booked her latest gig at Sin City recently, she wanted a place she could call home in between concerts, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm moving into my new little farm... I always have to have my horses with me, and my dogs... I just had to keep my family around me and my animals are part of my family," Twain told "Live with Kelly and Ryan" show.

She is also enjoying hanging out with the other Las Vegas regulars, saying comedian Carrot Top often invites her for lunch and illusionist David Copperfield likes to grab late night snacks with her.

"He likes to eat really late, so he'll come at about midnight or one in the morning and he's hungry, so I've gotta cook him something," she explains. "He's very picky... The meat has to be very well cooked."

(Source: IANS)