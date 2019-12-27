For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Dec 2019 17:59 |  By RnMTeam

Salman Khan's top ten hit songs

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrity Salman Khan heartthrob of millions celebrates his 54th birthday. A multi-skilled personality has worked for many Bollywood movies. Well, we at Radioandmusic give you a list of his music hits that had gone onto becoming hits.

Oh Oh Jane Jaana from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Saajanji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Le Le Maza Le from Wanted

Dhinka Chika from Ready

Hangover from Kick

Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai Sultan

Selfie Le Le Re from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Slow Motion from Bharat

Yu Karke from Dabangg 3

