Salman Khan's top ten hit songs
MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrity Salman Khan heartthrob of millions celebrates his 54th birthday. A multi-skilled personality has worked for many Bollywood movies. Well, we at Radioandmusic give you a list of his music hits that had gone onto becoming hits.
Oh Oh Jane Jaana from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya
Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
Saajanji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Le Le Maza Le from Wanted
Dhinka Chika from Ready
Hangover from Kick
Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai
Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai Sultan
Selfie Le Le Re from Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Slow Motion from Bharat
Yu Karke from Dabangg 3