editorial
News |  27 Dec 2019 12:14 |  By RnMTeam

Saif's 'Ole ole' to be recreated in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to give his fans some '90s nostalgia as he will be recreating his hit song "Ole ole" from movie "Yeh Dillagi".
 
The revamped version, which has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar, will feature in Saif and Tabu-starrer upcoming film "Jawaani Jaaneman".
 
On the making of the new track, Tanishk said: "It's a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and I have worked on quite a few songs. This one also written by him keeps the fun element of the song alive as the original."
 
The original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.
 
Speaking of "Jawaani Jaaneman", it is directed by Nitin Kakkar and marks the acting debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F.
 
The film is presented under the banner on Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. It will hit the big screen on January 31, 2020.
 
(Source: IANS)
