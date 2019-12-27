For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Dec 2019 13:12 |  By RnMTeam

Sachet-Parampara: People expect us to recreate 'Bekhayali' every time

MUMBAI: It's been almost six months since "Bekhayali" from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Kabir Singh" became song of the year, and the love song still continues to be on everybody's playlist. Whether it is the heart wrenching lyrics or the perfect blend of different emotions, ranging from harsh angst to mellow romance, the seven-minute track continues to be a huge hit. It is not easy, however, for the song's composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur to deal with the fame that they have been witnessing after "Bekhayali", because people now expect them to recreate the same magic in every new song.

"There is more responsibilty on us to create good music following the success of 'Bekhayali'. Sometimes people approach us and say, 'Behkayali jaisa song chayie'. It can't be like that always. People should understand 'Bekhayali' was created according to the story of 'Kabir Singh'. 'Bekhayali' exists because of 'Kabir Singh'. We can't create the same song every time. Also, the same type of song should not be created every time. There should always be songs that prove orginality and bring in fresh air," the duo emphasised while talking to IANS.

Keeping aside the challenge, the duo also expressed happiness on receiving so much love from people, and spoke about how life has changed after the blockbuster song.

"Creating a hit standalone song was much needed to scale our growth in the industry, and that's what 'Bekhayali did for us. We are extemely grateful to people for showering immense love on our long. After 'Bekhayali', we have got a lot of projects and -- touchwood -- people have loved all our songs that released this year -- be it 'Dilbara' or 'Pal Pal dil ke paas'. More offers started coming our way after 'Kabir Singh'," Parampara added.

The musical duo, who started their musical journey in Bollywood with "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" almost three years ago, recently composed the "Ghamand kar" song in Ajay Devgn's upcoming ambitious historical, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

Asked what is their USP, the talented composers laughed and said: "Sab God's gift hai".

"We are lucky enough that we are born with such talent. We believe that to be extraordinary in today's time, one can't be just 'okay'. You have to be different and unique in order to survive. So, we always try to surprise our listeners with something new," they concluded.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shahid Kapoor Kabir Singh Sachet Tandon Parampara Thakur Bekhayali Sachet-Parampara
Related news
News | 27 Dec 2019

2019: The year non-film 'desi' songs went viral

MUMBAI: Bollywood has been topping music charts for long, but 2019 turned out to be the year of non-film songs with "Vaaste" by singers Dhvani Bhanushali and Nikhil D'Souza garnering over 600 million views on YouTube. Here's a list of the top 10 Hindi songs of 2019 "VAASTE"

read more
News | 10 Dec 2019

Kiara surprises audiences with a song

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani who is on a high has added another feather to her cap. The actress recorded an acoustic reprised version of Bekhayali, the chartbuster from Kabir Singh recently and also performed live at an awards gala last night. 

read more
News | 09 Dec 2019

Screen Award trophy becomes Vishal Mishra’s birthday present

MUMBAI: Birthdays are special for all of us, but it was extra special for composer-singer Vishal Mishra because he received a special present on his important day.  As he celebrated his birthday on December 8, Vishal won the Star Screen Award for Best Music Album of the year for Kabir Singh. 

read more
News | 27 Nov 2019

Sachet Parampara team up with Kartik Aryan first time for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' song 'Dilbara', a heart wrenching number

MUMBAI: After the release of Tanhaji, the unsung warrior trailer, the one thing that stands out is the theme music composed by Sachet Parampara. The duo known for their blockbuster tracks Bekhayali, Mere Sohneya, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass released earlier this year. 

read more
News | 22 Nov 2019

More offers coming my way after 'Kabir Singh': Akhil Sachdeva

MUMBAI: Singer Akhil Sachdeva, who wooed the audience with his song Tera ban jaunga from Kabir Singh earlier this year, says he has witnessed a lot of changes in his life after the film's humongous success.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM organized night run with singer Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd, organized ‘Night Run’, a women safety activity, in cread more

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan gives land for a hospital in Kerala

MUMBAI: Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan has written to Kerala Government to build a hospital on a two-acre land that the state government had...read more

2
Jessie J reveals what part of her body is fake

MUMBAI: Singer Jessie J says the only part of her body that is fake are her "teeth" and "everything else is natural", including the "cellulite". The...read more

3
5 party tracks that need to top your playlist this season

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when we all have multiple party invitations and have to decide where to be when the clock strikes 12. Whether you’...read more

4
Kylie Minogue returns as 'Neighbours' character

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Kylie Minogue took her fans back to the eighties by returning to play her iconic "Neighbours" character Charlene Robinson. The...read more

5
Song 'Garmi' from Street Dancer 3D is sure to raise the temperature

MUMBAI: Film Street Dancer 3D had recently released a song Muqabla which is already buzzing on charts and now they have released another song Garmi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group