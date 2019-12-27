For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  27 Dec 2019

Rita Ora goes braless

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora went braless in an orange satin gown during the festive season.

She flew to the Caribbean with her family to ring in the festive season.

She showed off her toned frame while striking a pose on a boat in St Barts, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The gown teased a glimpse of the star's cleavage while hugging her midriff and derriere. The dress was paired with gold jewellery. The singer wore her hair in an updo.

Prior to this, she and her mother took to the social media to post a festive photo during their getaway.

She looked hot in the bikini-clad photo while she barely managed to contain her very assets in a blue triangle top. She even wrapped a snowman figure across her shoulders as she sipped on a coconut drink.

(Source: IANS)

