For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Dec 2019 14:04 |  By RnMTeam

Kylie Minogue returns as 'Neighbours' character

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Kylie Minogue took her fans back to the eighties by returning to play her iconic "Neighbours" character Charlene Robinson.

The 51-year-old played the daughter of Fred Mitchell and Madge Bishop on the long running show between 1986 and 1988.

Minogue has again slipped back into her dungarees and picked up a wrench to reprise her character in an advert for the Australian tourist board, reports mirror.co.uk.

The three-minute advert, which also stars comedian Adam Hills and features cameos from cricketer Shane Warne and swimmer Ian Thorpe, sees her singing about the advantages of visiting Australia.

The star also recreates her iconic "Slow" music video - showing herself laying beside a swimming pool.

"Phew! I can finally talk about this now. It has been so hard keeping this a secret," She said after the video went live.

"That was done with nothing but pure love and we hope to see you Down Under real soon," she added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kylie Minogue Neighbours Fred Mitchell Madge Bishop
Related news
News | 06 May 2019

Kylie wonders what having kids might have been like

MUMBAI: Singer Kylie Minogue says she wonders what having children might have been like after her breast cancer battle ruined her chances of being a mother. The Australian pop star, 50, said she did have som

read more
News | 19 Dec 2018

Kylie Minogue to headline 'legend slot' at Glastonbury

MUMBAI: Pop star Kylie Minogue will play at the legend slot at the Glastonbury Festival next summer -- 14 years after she was forced to pull out of headlining the music festival after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2018

Popular Marathi track 'Galavar Khali' to release in a new avatar

MUMBAI: Way before Ajay - Atul made their mark Pan India, the duo composed smashing hits in their mother tongue, Marathi. One of the most famous albums was Bedhundh, released in 2003, for the leading music label, Sagarika Music.

read more
News | 18 Sep 2018

Shruti Haasan performs in London for the first time

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan was happy to perform in London for the first time, and says she is planning more "music focused gigs internationally".

read more
News | 17 Sep 2018

Kylie Minogue to perform at Glastonbury 2019

MUMBAI: Singer Kylie Minogue, who was not able to perform at the Glastonbury Festival, 14 years ago due to her battle with breast cancer, will perform in the Legends slot at next year's event in Somerset.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM organized night run with singer Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd, organized ‘Night Run’, a women safety activity, in cread more

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

top# 5 articles

1
Likee collaborates with VYRL Originals to promote #Intezaar

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology collaborated with VYRL Originals, Universal...read more

2
Justin Bieber announces new music, tour and docuseries

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber had told fans in March that he was taking a break from music to focus on "repairing some deep-rooted issues". Now, he...read more

3
Pink celebrates son's third birthday

MUMBAI: Jameson Moon has turned three and his mother and singer Pink celebrated the occasion with a sweet tribute on Instagram. "You and Willow have...read more

4
Rita Ora goes braless

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora went braless in an orange satin gown during the festive season. She flew to the Caribbean with her family to ring in the...read more

5
Saif's 'Ole ole' to be recreated in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to give his fans some '90s nostalgia as he will be recreating his hit song "Ole ole" from movie "Yeh Dillagi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group