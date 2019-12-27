For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Dec 2019 18:04 |  By RnMTeam

Kajol Devgan reveals that Ajay prefers to know everything when it comes to their kids on 104.8 ISHQ

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan known for her bindaas attitude and a loving mom to Taimur Ali Khan is back with her popular radio show ‘What Women Want 2’ on 104.8 Ishq. In an engaging conversation with DDLJ’s queen Kajol Devgan, she spoke about helicopter parenting, who is more protective between her and Ajay, good-cop and bad-cop parenting among others.

Talking about her and Ajay’s relationship with Kids and if they ever control the latter, Kajol said, “I don’t believe in controlling at all. I somewhere strike a perfect balance. I do tell them what is right and wrong as I believe there is a fine line between giving children a grid to grow up with and becoming overwhelming to the point that they can’t grow. And when it comes to Ajay, he is very much involved with them. He comes across as calm and composed but he is actually the opposite as a parent. There is no chill and cool when his kids are concerned. He wants to know everything about everything.”

Stay tuned to season 2 of What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Ishq’s YouTube channel every Thursdays and on-air from Monday to Friday at 8 pm and 10 am.

(Source: IANS)

