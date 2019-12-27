For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Dec 2019 13:32 |  By RnMTeam

5 party tracks that need to top your playlist this season

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when we all have multiple party invitations and have to decide where to be when the clock strikes 12. Whether you’re hosting a party or attending a few, music plays an important role in setting the right mood. From foot-tapping dance numbers to upbeat Bollywood tracks, everything peppy needs to be on the playlist and we have compiled the top 5 songs that you can start with.

1. Aa Jaana

Jackky Bhagnani’s latest track will have you hooked right from the second it starts playing. Titled Aa Jaana, Jjust Music has directed the perfect party tune and also given us a hook-step we can do together. The song is a smashing hit amongst listeners and we can’t expect any less from the label.

2. Prada

Alia Bhatt’s first music video with Jjust Music had the whole country dancing along with her and created a stir even before it released. Prada is an indispensable song in your New Year’s playlist with its upbeat tune that will have you grooving all night.

3. Paagal

With the most number of YouTube views in one day, Badshah’s latest track has a unique tune which is surprisingly catchy. Right after release, this chartbuster was heard in all clubs and parties and hasn’t stopped charming listeners even now.

4. Dheeme Dheeme

Kartik Aaryan has a knack to make everyone from Deepika Padukone to Ayushmann Khuranna do the hook-step to his songs and Dheeme Dheeme was a prime example. A massive hit from Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dheeme Dheeme will have all your friends and family tapping their feet this festive season.

5. Coca Cola

A reprised version of an older song, Coca Cola introduced Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon’s palpable chemistry to us and we just cannot stop watching. Another much-loved hook-step that will be the highlight of the party, Coca Cola has to feature in the top 5 songs you play.

