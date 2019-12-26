Sunburn music fest 2019 to focus on domestic talent

MUMBAI: The 13 edition of Sunburn music festival, which is about to launch in Goa, has an interesting line-up of artistes, especially domestic deejays.

From Mr. Bose to Anish Sood, Akshit Shetty, Ritviz and Shiva Manvi, several EDM artists from the different regions of the nation are coming together to perform at the upcoming three day electornic dance music festival in Goa.

In an interview to IANS, Sunburn CEO Karan Singh spoke about how Sunburn has evolved over the years and helped in promoting local talent of the country.

"As a brand, we have evolved a lot. We have taken this festival to different locations.. We have always tried to introduce new formats and new properties over the years. This year, we have come up with underground music venture called 'SOLARIS' featuring a range of underground music.

"Also, we always try to emphasise on involving local artists as much as possible. 50-60 per cent of the festival is run by our domestic talent only and I am super proud to say this. Those artistes are no less than the international performers ," Karan said.

Speaking of international talent, DJ Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers and DJ Snake among others are the top headliners of the festival this time.

Singh expects to see "increase in number of spectators as the festival is returning to Goa after three years".

Asked about the security measures to prevent usage of drugs at the festival, Karan shared: "We have complete no drug policy... and we will have strict security at the venue to ensure no illegal activity happens. Regarding alcohol, we will make sure it will be not served to minors. In Goa, the lowest legal drinking age is of 18 years...so we will work under proper rules and regulations."

The festival will take from December 27 to 30.

