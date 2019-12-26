For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Dec 2019

Song 'Garmi' from Street Dancer 3D is sure to raise the temperature

MUMBAI: Film Street Dancer 3D had recently released a song Muqabla which is already buzzing on charts and now they have released another song Garmi . The banger club song is sure to be played in all the clubs this New Year eve.

Passionate singer Neha Kakkar has lent her voice and Badshah being the heart throb of millions has composed, penned the lyrics and intoned for the song Garmi.

Watch here:

Featuring Nora Fatehi as the lead dancer the song becomes too hot to resist and Varun, on the other hand is creating hot vibes with his crazy dance moves.

Hottest song of the year Garmi is definitely going to take over the internet and become the new favorite of many.

